Dr. Shahid Choudhary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Choudhary, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poplar Bluff, MO. They completed their residency with Med College Of Pa And Hospital|St Francis Med Center
Dr. Choudhary works at
Locations
-
1
Poplar Bluff Neurology Specialists2210 Barron Rd, Poplar Bluff, MO 63901 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
- Poplar Bluff Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I went to Dr. Choudary to get my results from a C/T Scan taken at VA.
About Dr. Shahid Choudhary, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1710906276
Education & Certifications
- Med College Of Pa And Hospital|St Francis Med Center
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Choudhary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Choudhary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.