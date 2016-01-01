Dr. Shahid Bashir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bashir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Bashir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Bashir, MD is a Pulmonologist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Mercy Health Urbana Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Locations
Springfield Pulmonary30 W McCreight Ave Ste 104, Springfield, OH 45504 Directions (937) 342-1657
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Health Urbana Hospital
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- PacificSource
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Thrivent Financial
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bashir?
About Dr. Shahid Bashir, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 35 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- 1982751244
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp
- Dow Medical College-Civil Hospital Karachi
- Dj Science College, Karachi,Pakistan
- Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bashir has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bashir accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bashir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bashir has seen patients for COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Sleep Apnea and Bronchospasm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bashir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bashir speaks Urdu.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Bashir. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bashir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bashir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bashir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.