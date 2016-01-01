Overview

Dr. Shahid Bangash, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brownsville, TX. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT HOUSTON.



Dr. Bangash works at Diabetes & Endocrinologist Clinic of South Texas in Brownsville, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.