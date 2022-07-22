Dr. Shahid Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahid Aziz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahid Aziz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center, CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills, Medina Regional Hospital and Texas Vista Medical Center.
Dr. Aziz works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Westover Hills Clinic11212 State Highway 151 Ste 180, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 352-5006Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Inova Diabetes Center Fair Oaks11130 Christus Hls, San Antonio, TX 78251 Directions (210) 352-5006
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Medical Center
- CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - Westover Hills
- Medina Regional Hospital
- Texas Vista Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aziz?
I was referred to Dr. Aziz by my thyroid surgeon back in October 2018 by my thyroid surgeon who had removed my cancerous thyroid & part of my left vocal cord. Dr. Aziz was awesome in prescribing my thyroid replacement medicine, my radioactive iodine treatment, and continuing to see me twice a year to review my T4 and TSH. When I had a problem with my energy level, he looked at all my medicines and determined that my blood pressure medicine, prescribed by my general practitioner, was known to have fatigue as a side-effect. He gave me a prescription for another blood-pressure medicine immediately and notified my general practitioner. He's also had a calming, helpful presence when my Ha1c starting trending up. Through his patient protal system, Dr. Aziz quickly let me know that my Ha1c was age-related and not at a level of concern. He also gave me suggestions about how to lower my Ha1c. Dr. Aziz is an excellent endocrinologist, highly concerned about his patients, always available.
About Dr. Shahid Aziz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1063611697
Education & Certifications
- University Of South Carolina School Of Medicine
- Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine
- Loyola University of Chicago / Stritch School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aziz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aziz works at
Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Diabetes Type 2 and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.