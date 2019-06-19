Dr. Ahsan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shahid Ahsan, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Shahid Ahsan, MB BS is a Pulmonologist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonology. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Lafayette East and Franciscan Health Rensselaer.
Dr. Ahsan works at
Locations
-
1
Franciscan Physician Network -3920 St Francis Way Ste 220, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 428-5950
-
2
Franciscan Physician Network Pulmonary and Critical Care2708 Ferry St, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (765) 446-1571
Hospital Affiliations
- Franciscan Health Lafayette East
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ahsan has treated my husband for sleep problems for several years now and actually persuaded my husband to get his long time broken nose fixed to assist with his acceptance of the Cpap machine. (My husband broke his nose in 1967 with fix and refused to repeat that process when he broke it again soon after. He was in the USAF for 30 years and AF docs suggested he get his broken nose and deviated septum fixed every year but he refused. ) My husband and I (RN) appreciated the manner, expertise, explanations, and time he spent with us and the relationship he had with my husband to have my husband trust and take his advice. My husband had a Cpap machine years before and could not use it so we sent it back. This time, he has used it for 2 years and now uses it willingly and successfully. He is able to use the nose mask for his Cpap because he had his nose fixed and is very glad he did that. He appreciates Dr. Ahsan and is so glad he listened and complied to his advice.
About Dr. Shahid Ahsan, MB BS
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1740208180
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago
- Cook Co Hosp
- Nishtar Medical College, University Of Health Sciences Lahore
- Pulmonology and Sleep Medicine
Dr. Ahsan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Ahsan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahsan works at
Dr. Ahsan has seen patients for Sleep Apnea, Wheezing and COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ahsan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ahsan speaks Hindi.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahsan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahsan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahsan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahsan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.