Dr. Shaher Khan, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaher Khan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Dr. Khan works at
Locations
-
1
Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery2700 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Directions (734) 419-1615
-
2
Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 125, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (734) 419-1615Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
3
Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery17000 Executive Plaza Dr Ste 101, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (734) 419-1615
-
4
Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery1307 Ford Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Directions (734) 419-1615
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Allstate
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- HAP Insurance
- Health Net
- Humana
- inHealth
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- Self Pay
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Khan is awesome!!!!! I had a Huge lipoma lump on my forehead. It was very noticeable and unsightly. During our consultation Dr. Khan made me feel very comfortable. His bedside manner is the BEST! He removed the lipoma with very very minimal scaring. I’d literally have to tell you where to zoom in to notice anything. Thanks Dr.Khan! Definitely recommended! Oh yeah.... and my insurance covered it all!!!!!! Thanks again for everything
About Dr. Shaher Khan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
- 1871756007
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
- University Hospitals Case Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
- R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan works at
Dr. Khan speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.
47 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
