Overview

Dr. Shaher Khan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Khan works at Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Dearborn, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.