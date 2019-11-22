See All Plastic Surgeons in Rochester Hills, MI
Dr. Shaher Khan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shaher Khan, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (47)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shaher Khan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Rochester Hills, MI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.

Dr. Khan works at Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery in Rochester Hills, MI with other offices in Novi, MI, Dearborn, MI and Wyandotte, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
10 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
2 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
Dr. Michael Fritz, MD
8 (8)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery
    2700 S Rochester Rd, Rochester Hills, MI 48307 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 419-1615
  2. 2
    Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 125, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 419-1615
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery
    17000 Executive Plaza Dr Ste 101, Dearborn, MI 48126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 419-1615
  4. 4
    Executive Plastic and Hand Surgery
    1307 Ford Ave, Wyandotte, MI 48192 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 419-1615

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Hidradenitis
Amputated Finger
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Hidradenitis
Amputated Finger
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Amputated Finger Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Mass Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Facial Laceration Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hand Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nerve Injury Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scars
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Ulnar Nerve Injuries Chevron Icon
Wounds Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wounds
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Allstate
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Care Network of Michigan (BCN)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • inHealth
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Self Pay
    • State Farm
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 47 ratings
    Patient Ratings (47)
    5 Star
    (46)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?

    Nov 22, 2019
    Dr. Khan is awesome!!!!! I had a Huge lipoma lump on my forehead. It was very noticeable and unsightly. During our consultation Dr. Khan made me feel very comfortable. His bedside manner is the BEST! He removed the lipoma with very very minimal scaring. I’d literally have to tell you where to zoom in to notice anything. Thanks Dr.Khan! Definitely recommended! Oh yeah.... and my insurance covered it all!!!!!! Thanks again for everything
    — Nov 22, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shaher Khan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shaher Khan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Khan to family and friends

    Dr. Khan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Khan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shaher Khan, MD.

    About Dr. Shaher Khan, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic, Hindi and Urdu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871756007
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Wayne State University/Detroit Medcial Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Hospitals Case Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Yale New Haven Hosp-Yale U Sch Med
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • R Franklin Univ Of Med & Sci
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaher Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan speaks Arabic, Hindi and Urdu.

    47 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shaher Khan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.