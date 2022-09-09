Overview

Dr. Shahena Master, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Windsor, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT FORT WORTH and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital.



Dr. Master works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Windsor, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.