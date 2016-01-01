Dr. Shahen Derboghosian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derboghosian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahen Derboghosian, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahen Derboghosian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience. They graduated from NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH) and is affiliated with Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center.
Dr. Derboghosian works at
Locations
Armen Derboghossians MD Inc.116 S Louise St, Glendale, CA 91205 Directions (818) 507-4340
Hospital Affiliations
- Glendale Memorial Hospital and Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shahen Derboghosian, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF IRAN / FACULTY OF MEDICINE (JARJANI MED SCH)
Dr. Derboghosian has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Derboghosian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Derboghosian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Derboghosian speaks Arabic.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Derboghosian. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Derboghosian.
