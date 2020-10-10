Dr. Shahem Kawji, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kawji is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahem Kawji, MD
Dr. Shahem Kawji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Main Office20311 SW Birch St Ste 150, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 650-0736
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Dr Kawji is an exceptional doctor in the field. He treated my wet MD and able to stop the leaking in my retina. I would strongly recommend him to anyone who needs the same kind of treatment.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Kawji has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kawji has seen patients for Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kawji on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kawji speaks Arabic.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kawji. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kawji.
