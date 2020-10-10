Overview

Dr. Shahem Kawji, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Aleppo / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Kawji works at Newport Retina & Macular Degeneration Center in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.