Dr. Shaheera Afzal, DDS
Dr. Shaheera Afzal, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Lansing, MI.
Aspen Dental5139 W Saginaw Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (833) 682-2351
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- Dentistry
- English
Dr. Afzal accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Afzal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Afzal works at
