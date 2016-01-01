Overview

Dr. Shaheer Khan, DO is an Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.



Dr. Khan works at CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.