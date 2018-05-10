Dr. Minhas has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shaheena Minhas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaheena Minhas, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SIND / NAWABSHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS.
Dr. Minhas works at
Locations
Regency Hospital of North Dallas II Lllp2225 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (972) 242-4114
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ninjas changed my life by changing my depression and anxiety medication. She has a heart of gold. She is professional and very knowledgeable. In my opinion, she is an Angel on earth.
About Dr. Shaheena Minhas, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1750461141
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SIND / NAWABSHAH MEDICAL COLLEGE FOR GIRLS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minhas accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minhas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minhas has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minhas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Minhas. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minhas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minhas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minhas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.