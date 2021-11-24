Overview

Dr. Shaheen Rahman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Rahman works at St. Peter's Diabetes & Endocrine Care in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Circumcision, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.