Dr. Shaheen Rahman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaheen Rahman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Columbia Memorial Hospital, Ellis Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Locations
Capital Region Urology319 S Manning Blvd Ste 106, Albany, NY 12208 Directions (518) 438-1019
Hospital Affiliations
- Columbia Memorial Hospital
- Ellis Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a surgical procedure done by Dr. Rahman. The experience was very positive and I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Shaheen Rahman, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahman has seen patients for Circumcision, Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahman.
