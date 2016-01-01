Dr. Shaheen Mohsin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohsin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheen Mohsin, MD
Overview
Dr. Shaheen Mohsin, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Humble, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS.
Locations
Tcpa Humble Pediatrics Atascocita18350 Timber Forest Dr Ste 100, Humble, TX 77346 Directions (281) 446-2196
Humble Atascocita611 Rockmead Dr Ste 600, Kingwood, TX 77339 Directions (281) 446-2196
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shaheen Mohsin, MD
- Pediatrics
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1033111489
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohsin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohsin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Mohsin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohsin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mohsin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mohsin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.