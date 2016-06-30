See All Psychiatrists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (13)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES.

Dr. Mansoor works at DB Orthopedic Institute in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Apollo Ambulatory Surgery Center LLC
    10012 Manchester Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63122 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 462-9107

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 30, 2016
    In truth, i am the worst patient any doctor can have. Dr. Mansoor is so gentle and unassuming--exceptionally well informed, that i have yet had the need to question or evaluate her effectiveness. I worked for many years with doctors in hospital settings. Dr. Mansoor is a very careful listener and tells me the whole truth. When i need to provide information at an appointment, and speaking it would cause a problem, I write down everything i have to say--and her reading is my appt.HIGHLY RECOMMEND
    MAUREEN in St Louis, MO — Jun 30, 2016
    About Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003017369
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaheen Mansoor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mansoor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mansoor has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mansoor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mansoor works at DB Orthopedic Institute in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Mansoor’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Mansoor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mansoor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mansoor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mansoor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

