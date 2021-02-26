Dr. Shaheen Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheen Jacob, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial, Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Contemporary Women's Care6020 W Parker Rd Ste 330, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (469) 367-0225
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Had a complicated pregnancy, she made it less scary. Post delivery, I had PPCM, if not for her, the er doctor would have sent me home while I was in heart failure.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1881868958
Education & Certifications
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacob, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacob appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.