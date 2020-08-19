Overview

Dr. Shaheda Quraishi, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with New York Medical College



Dr. Quraishi works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.