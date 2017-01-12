Overview

Dr. Shaheda Qaiyumi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their residency with Good Samaritan Hospital And H C



Dr. Qaiyumi works at Ctrl FL Arthritis/Osteoporosis in Kissimmee, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.