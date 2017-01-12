Dr. Shaheda Qaiyumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qaiyumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaheda Qaiyumi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaheda Qaiyumi, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They completed their residency with Good Samaritan Hospital And H C
Dr. Qaiyumi works at
Locations
Central Florida Arthritis and Osteoporosis Center1020 W Oak St, Kissimmee, FL 34741 Directions (407) 870-1579
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Qaiyumi is always very caring, takes time to determine the concerns of the patient before making a diagnosis. She has compassion and never makes the patient feel hurried. She is a very competent doctor. I feel very fortunate to have her as my doctor for many years. I have great respect for her.
About Dr. Shaheda Qaiyumi, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi
- 1932169398
Education & Certifications
- Good Samaritan Hospital And H C
Dr. Qaiyumi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qaiyumi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qaiyumi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qaiyumi works at
Dr. Qaiyumi has seen patients for Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Qaiyumi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Qaiyumi speaks Hindi.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Qaiyumi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qaiyumi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qaiyumi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qaiyumi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.