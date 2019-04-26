See All Psychiatrists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD

Psychiatry
2 (24)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Raleigh, NC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from GANDHI MED COLL, NTR UNIV OF HLTH SCI, HYDERABAD, AP, INDIA.

Dr. Maroof works at Child Adolescent Adult Psych in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Dionne Harrison, MD
Dr. Dionne Harrison, MD
8 (28)
View Profile
Dr. Myleme Harrison, MD
Dr. Myleme Harrison, MD
6 (64)
View Profile
Dr. Michael Volow, MD
Dr. Michael Volow, MD
6 (20)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Adolescent Child and Adult Psychiatry of Raleigh
    4041 Ed Dr Ste 108, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 783-8377

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Body Dysmorphic Disorder (BDD) Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Maroof?

    Apr 26, 2019
    Best doctor ever.I never felt that respected from the doctor,like I was with her.She will listed you very carefully and pay attention to all your needs and symptoms.And she is really very smart and with good heart.
    — Apr 26, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Maroof to family and friends

    Dr. Maroof's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Maroof

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD.

    About Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 44 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558454322
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Duke University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • GANDHI MED COLL, NTR UNIV OF HLTH SCI, HYDERABAD, AP, INDIA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Maroof is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Maroof has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Maroof has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Maroof works at Child Adolescent Adult Psych in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Maroof’s profile.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Maroof. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Maroof.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Maroof, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Maroof appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shaheda Maroof, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.