Overview

Dr. Shaheda Azher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Poughkeepsie, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCE / SIDDHARTHA MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center.



Dr. Azher works at MOUNT KISCO MEDICAL GROUP PC in Poughkeepsie, NY with other offices in Fishkill, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Cranial Trauma, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and Stroke along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.