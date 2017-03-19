Dr. Shahed Quyyumi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Quyyumi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahed Quyyumi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahed Quyyumi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U London Fac Med and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Quyyumi works at
Locations
Staten Island Pulmonary1460 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Directions (718) 442-0300
Staten Island University Hospital242 Mason Ave Ste 3, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-6494
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Quyyumi?
Love Dr. Quyyumi! I have been going to Dr. Quyyumi for over 25 years. He is extremely dedicated and knowledgeable! Cares about his patients! Dr. Quyyumi is on top of all my blood work, diabetic testing, and diabetic meds. Thank you, thank you, thank you !!!!
About Dr. Shahed Quyyumi, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 41 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1487649885
Education & Certifications
- University of Virginia
- Francis Scott Key Med Ctr
- St Bartholomews Hosp, Londo
- U London Fac Med
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quyyumi works at
