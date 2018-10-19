Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Izaddoost is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston and is affiliated with St. Lukes Baptist Hospital.
Locations
1
Children's Hospital of San Antonio Physician Group- Alon Pediatrics11503 NW Military Hwy Ste 113, San Antonio, TX 78231 Directions (210) 705-5151Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Lukes Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
She is good, my wife loves her. She is great with kids. But I feel these younger doctors these days are quick to diagnose children with issues like asthma, anxiety, and other disorders.
About Dr. Shahed Izaddoost, MD
- Pediatrics
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1386928562
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Tx Med Branch Galveston
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Izaddoost has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Izaddoost accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Izaddoost has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Izaddoost. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Izaddoost.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Izaddoost, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Izaddoost appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.