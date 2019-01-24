Overview

Dr. Shahe Komshian, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF BEIRUT / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mountain View Campus (El Camino Hospital) and Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Komshian works at Camino Medial Group in San Jose, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.