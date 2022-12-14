Overview

Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.



Dr. Azmoon works at California Institute of CardioVascular Health in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.