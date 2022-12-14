Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Azmoon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rancho Cucamonga, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with San Antonio Regional Hospital.
Locations
CICVH - Rancho10535 Foothill Blvd Ste 365, Rancho Cucamonga, CA 91730 Directions (909) 466-8810
Hospital Affiliations
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Everyone is always super courteous. Doctor takes the time to sit and talk with you. I have never filled rushed at any time. Thank you
About Dr. Shahdad Azmoon, MD
- Cardiology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1952482333
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azmoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Azmoon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azmoon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azmoon has seen patients for Heart Palpitations and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Azmoon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Azmoon speaks Persian and Spanish.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Azmoon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azmoon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azmoon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azmoon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.