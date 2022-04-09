Dr. Shahbaz Yazdani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yazdani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahbaz Yazdani, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahbaz Yazdani, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport.
Dr. Yazdani works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shahbaz Yazdani MD PA19186 Blanco Rd Ste 102, San Antonio, TX 78258 Directions (210) 402-6080
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yazdani?
Not like other doctors when its just in and out. I appreciate the fact I get to see the DOCTOR! Yes the doctor, not the pa, not the rn not some other provider. I saw the doctor that this is responsible for this clinic. He sits and listens. Then he examined me. Then he told me where to go and get meds for low cost. Seriously when the last time someone did all this and not make you feel rushed.
About Dr. Shahbaz Yazdani, MD
- Family Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu
- 1871690859
Education & Certifications
- University Tx Med School San Antonio
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yazdani has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yazdani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yazdani works at
Dr. Yazdani speaks Punjabi, Spanish and Urdu.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Yazdani. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yazdani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yazdani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yazdani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.