Dr. Shahbaz Malik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Malik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahbaz Malik, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahbaz Malik, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center.
Dr. Malik works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Texas Transplant Physician Group901 W Ben White Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Directions (512) 503-5309MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesday8:00am - 11:30amThursday8:00am - 11:45amFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Malik?
About Dr. Shahbaz Malik, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English
- 1518125830
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Medical College Of Virginia
- Hematology and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Malik accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Malik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Malik works at
Dr. Malik has seen patients for Anemia, Acute Leukemia and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Malik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Malik has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Malik.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Malik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Malik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.