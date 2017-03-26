See All Psychiatrists in Kansas City, MO
Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD

Psychiatry
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Cameron Regional Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.

Dr. Khan works at Kansas City Psychiatric Consultants, Inc in Kansas City, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Borderline Personality Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Kansas City Psychiatric Consultants, Inc
    5121 Raytown Rd, Kansas City, MO 64133
    Institute for Psychological Advancement LLC
    4240 Blue Ridge Blvd Ste 530, Kansas City, MO 64133

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cameron Regional Medical Center
  • University Health Lakewood Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Borderline Personality Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Personality Disorders
Borderline Personality Disorder
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Personality Disorders

Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Behavior Therapy Chevron Icon
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Depersonalization Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Factitious Disorders Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Gender Dysphoria Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Munchausen Syndrome Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 26, 2017
    Dr.Khan is a perceptive and extremely knowledgeable psychiatrist. I trust him wholeheartedly with his precise treatment plans. We are fortunate that he provides care in a small town.
    Braymer, Mo — Mar 26, 2017
    About Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English, Urdu
    Education & Certifications

    UMKC
    University Mo Ks City School Of Med
    Medical Education
    Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education
    Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khan works at Kansas City Psychiatric Consultants, Inc in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Dr. Khan’s profile.

    Dr. Khan has seen patients for Borderline Personality Disorder, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Personality Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

