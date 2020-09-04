Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Contra Costa Regional Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 5924 Stoneridge Dr Ste 210, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (925) 223-6157
-
2
Central County Adult Mental Health Services1420 Willow Pass Rd Ste 200, Concord, CA 94520 Directions (925) 646-5480
Hospital Affiliations
- Contra Costa Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khan?
I have been seeing Dr. Khan for more than 5 years and he is a great doctor. He is very knowledgeable, explains and communicates well and truly cares for his patient. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Shahbaz Khan, MD
- Psychiatry
- 34 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1619048295
Education & Certifications
- AGA KHAN UNIVERSITY / AGA KHAN MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khan has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khan speaks Persian.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Khan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.