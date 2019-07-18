Overview

Dr. Shahbaaz Shaikh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Sebastian, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sebastian River Medical Center.



Dr. Shaikh works at Steward Cardiology Associates in Sebastian, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Mitral Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.