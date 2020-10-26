Dr. Shahan Yacoubian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yacoubian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahan Yacoubian, MD
Dr. Shahan Yacoubian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.
Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists2625 W Alameda Ave Ste 116, Burbank, CA 91505 Directions (818) 841-3936
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital
- Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
I went through three doctors, three misdiagnosis, and four months of pain and inconvenience until I met Dr. Shahan Yacoubian. He gets my highest recommendation. I wound up with a partial knee reconstruction and three months later I was completely recovered with a full range of motion. Before the operation, I asked Dr. Yacoubian whether he was going to do a partial or full reconstruction and he said, "I am going to have to go in and look. I do whatever is in the best interest of the patient." I definitely have the feeling that is what he always does. If you want to save yourself a lot time go directly to Dr. Yacoubian.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Armenian, French and Spanish
- 1558331041
- Harvard Medical School
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
