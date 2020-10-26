Overview

Dr. Shahan Yacoubian, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania State University College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Yacoubian works at Orthopaedic Surgery Specialists in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.