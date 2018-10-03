Dr. Shahan Fernando, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernando is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahan Fernando, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shahan Fernando, MD is a Pediatric Gastroenterology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ.
Dr. Fernando works at
Locations
-
1
Phoenix Children's Medical Group1919 E Thomas Rd # 3, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 837-1802
-
2
Phoenix Children's Medical Group5131 E Southern Ave, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 672-2027
Hospital Affiliations
- Phoenix Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fernando?
Dr Fernando shaman is an amazing doctor. He is patient and kind. He really cares for his patients. I’ve seen him for a couple of years now and I’m always glad to see him. Always on time, explains super well and genuinely cares. I see him as part of our family!
About Dr. Shahan Fernando, MD
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
- English
- 1184958803
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernando has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernando accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernando has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernando works at
Dr. Fernando has seen patients for Nausea and Constipation, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernando on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernando. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernando.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernando, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernando appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.