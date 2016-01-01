Dr. Shaham Mumtaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mumtaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shaham Mumtaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shaham Mumtaz, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Naperville, IL.
Dr. Mumtaz works at
Locations
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group636 Raymond Dr Ste 204, Naperville, IL 60563 Directions (331) 732-4750
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group302 Randall Rd Ste 105, Geneva, IL 60134 Directions (630) 262-7400
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group233 S Gary Ave, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Directions (630) 208-6775
Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group25 N Winfield Rd Ste 420, Winfield, IL 60190 Directions (630) 682-8700
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Delnor Hospital
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Preferred Network Access
- Private HealthCare Systems
- The Alliance
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Dr. Shaham Mumtaz, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1487996526
Education & Certifications
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
