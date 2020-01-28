Dr. Shahab Toursavadkohi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toursavadkohi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shahab Toursavadkohi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahab Toursavadkohi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They graduated from SHAHREKORD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with University Of Maryland Medical Center.
Dr. Toursavadkohi works at
Locations
-
1
Baltimore Office419 W Redwood St Ste 300, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (410) 328-5840
-
2
Vascular Surgery22 S Greene St # S10B, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Maryland Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Toursavadkohi?
Dr. Tour is amazing. He is kind and compassionate in his words and actions. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Shahab Toursavadkohi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English, Persian
- 1972712388
Education & Certifications
- SHAHREKORD UNIVERSITY OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND HEALTH SERVICES / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Toursavadkohi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Toursavadkohi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Toursavadkohi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Toursavadkohi works at
Dr. Toursavadkohi has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Ileus and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toursavadkohi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Toursavadkohi speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Toursavadkohi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toursavadkohi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toursavadkohi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toursavadkohi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.