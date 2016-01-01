Overview

Dr. Shahab Mohiuddin, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wrentham, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from CHITTAGONG MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Norwood Hospital.



Dr. Mohiuddin works at SMG Wrentham Primary Care in Wrentham, MA with other offices in Walpole, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.