Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD
Dr. Shahab Minassian, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Main Line Fertility2210 Ridgewood Rd, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (484) 258-2880Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:30pm
- Reading Hospital
Dr. Minassian is clearly a brilliant scientist. I suppose it’s a trade off, as his manner leaves much to be desired for couples navigating this terribly emotional and physical experience. Regardless, we were truly fortunate that our IVF procedure was successful on the first round. Although Dr. Minassian’s ability to empathize with patients is poor, we have him and his wonderfully kind and helpful staff for our beautiful, healthy daughter.
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 42 years of experience
- English, Armenian
- 1770548299
- Jefferson Med College
- Abington Meml Hospital
- Abington Meml Hosp
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- LA SALLE UNIVERSITY
