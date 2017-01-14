Overview

Dr. Shahab Mehdizadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Mehdizadeh works at Beverly Hills Digestive Care in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.