Dr. Shahab Mehdizadeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mehdizadeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Gastroenterologists
- CA
- Beverly Hills
- Dr. Shahab Mehdizadeh, MD
Dr. Shahab Mehdizadeh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shahab Mehdizadeh, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Mehdizadeh works at
Locations
-
1
Payman Vahedifar A Professional Medical Corp.240 S La Cienega Blvd Ste 102, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 274-2743
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Reflux Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastric Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Indigestion
- View other providers who treat Intestinal Obstruction
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Duodenal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Hiatal Hernia
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Unexplained Weight Loss
- View other providers who treat Vomiting Disorders
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Barrett's Esophagus
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Crohn's Disease
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Duodenitis
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Eosinophilic Esophagitis
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Food Allergy
- View other providers who treat Gallstones
- View other providers who treat Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hemorrhoids
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impedance Testing
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory Bowel Disease
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
- View other providers who treat Non-Neonatal Jaundice
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Pancreatitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wireless pH Testing
- View other providers who treat Achalasia
- View other providers who treat Actinic Keratosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Types of Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Allergic Rhinitis
- View other providers who treat Ampullary Carcinoma
- View other providers who treat Animal Allergies
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Benign Diseases of the Gallbladder
- View other providers who treat Biliary Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Crisis
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Tumor
- View other providers who treat Carcinoid Tumor of Gastrointestinal Tract
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Constipation
- View other providers who treat Chronic Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Chronic Infectious Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Chronic Inflammatory Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Chronic Osmotic Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Chronic Secretory Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Chronic Steatorrheal Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cirrhosis, Familial
- View other providers who treat Colitis
- View other providers who treat Colitis-Like Hematochezia
- View other providers who treat Collagenous Colitis
- View other providers who treat Colon Cancer
- View other providers who treat Cryptogenic Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Diarrheagenic Escherichia Coli
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Atresia
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Dilation
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Diverticulum
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Motility Disorders
- View other providers who treat Esophageal pH Monitoring
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Stricture
- View other providers who treat Esophageal Varices
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Familial Colorectal Cancer
- View other providers who treat Familial Polyposis
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Folliculitis
- View other providers who treat Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Cancer
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Diseases
- View other providers who treat Gallbladder Infections
- View other providers who treat Gastroenteritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroenterologic Cancer (Colon, Stomach, Esophageal, Liver)
- View other providers who treat Gastroenteropancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumor
- View other providers who treat Gastrojejunal Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Genital Warts
- View other providers who treat Hair Loss
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hematochezia
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B - Immune Response
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C
- View other providers who treat Hepatopulmonary Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
- View other providers who treat Hypogonadism
- View other providers who treat Idiopathic Liver Cirrhosis
- View other providers who treat Ileus
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Alternating Bowel Habit
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome With Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Ischemic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Itchy Skin
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Lactose Intolerance
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Liver Abscess
- View other providers who treat Liver Cancer
- View other providers who treat Liver Disease (Except Cancer, Hepatitis and Cirrhosis)
- View other providers who treat Liver Diseases and Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Enlargement
- View other providers who treat Liver Failure
- View other providers who treat Liver Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Liver Tumor
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Lymphocytic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Malabsorption and Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Malignant Diseases of the Gallbladder
- View other providers who treat Mallory-Weiss Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Melena
- View other providers who treat Microscopic Collagenous Colitis
- View other providers who treat Microscopic Lymphocytic Colitis
- View other providers who treat Microscopic Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nasopharyngitis
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Gallbladder
- View other providers who treat Neoplasm of Stomach
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumor of Pancreas
- View other providers who treat Neuroendocrine Tumors
- View other providers who treat Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
- View other providers who treat Nosebleed
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Cystic Lesions
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Disease
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Islet Cell Cancer
- View other providers who treat Pancreatic Pseudocyst
- View other providers who treat Pelvic Abscess
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Pericardial Disease
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
- View other providers who treat Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyp of Gallbladder
- View other providers who treat Polyps
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis
- View other providers who treat Pseudomembranous Colitis
- View other providers who treat Pyloric Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Raynaud's Disease
- View other providers who treat Rectal Diseases
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Salmonella Food Poisoning
- View other providers who treat Schatzki's Ring
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Severe Constipation
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Disorders
- View other providers who treat Small Intestine Diverticulosis
- View other providers who treat Speech, Language and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Bleeding
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer
- View other providers who treat Stomach Cancer, Familial
- View other providers who treat Stomach Diseases
- View other providers who treat Stomach Tumor
- View other providers who treat Swallowing Disorders
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Testicular Dysfunction
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tinnitus
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Ulcerative Colitis
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Compression
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Viral Infection
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vomiting
- View other providers who treat Warts
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
- View other providers who treat Zenker's Diverticulum
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Mehdizadeh?
After twenty years of searching for a really good Gastroenterologist I finally found Dr. Mehdizadeh. Great bedside manner, really listens and takes into consideration what you say, explains things clearly and spends whatever time is needed with you. I am fortunate to have found him.
About Dr. Shahab Mehdizadeh, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1790715241
Education & Certifications
- Cedars Sinai Med Center
- Cedars Sinai Medical Center
- University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry
- UCLA Westwood
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mehdizadeh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mehdizadeh accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehdizadeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehdizadeh works at
Dr. Mehdizadeh has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehdizadeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehdizadeh speaks Persian and Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehdizadeh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehdizadeh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehdizadeh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehdizadeh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.