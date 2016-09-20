Overview

Dr. Shahab Ahmad, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / COLLEGE AT CORTLAND and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmad works at Liver Institute At Methodist Lubbock in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.