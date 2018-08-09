See All Neurosurgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (61)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.

Dr. Siddiqi works at Texas Spine Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Texas Spine Center
    13323 Dotson Rd Ste 100, Houston, TX 77070 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 469-0339

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball
  • Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (51)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Siddiqi?

    Aug 09, 2018
    I found out about Dr. Siddiqi from a friend who was operated on by him and he could not say enough positive things about Dr. Siddiqi and his staff. From my first visit to after my lower back surgery, every encounter was great. I was extremely nervous about having back surgery and, after having it, I can't say enough positive things. He was the first and only physician who sat down and explained my MRI to me.
    Scott Collora in Tomball, TX — Aug 09, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Siddiqi to family and friends

    Dr. Siddiqi's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Siddiqi

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD.

    About Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972552420
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ny University Med Ctr Affil Ny University|Sunnybrook Hlth Sci Ctr U Toronto
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Nc Meml Hosp Affil Nc U|Staten Is University Hosp Affil State University Ny|Toronto Hosps/Hosp Sick Chldn Affil Toronto U
    Residency
    Internship
    • SUNY/Staten Island University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Siddiqi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Siddiqi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Siddiqi works at Texas Spine Center in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Siddiqi’s profile.

    Dr. Siddiqi has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Siddiqi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Siddiqi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Siddiqi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Siddiqi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Siddiqi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.