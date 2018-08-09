Overview

Dr. Shah Siddiqi, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from ICT KIKKAWA COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Siddiqi works at Texas Spine Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.