Dr. Shah-Nawaz Dodwad, MD
Dr. Shah-Nawaz Dodwad, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellaire, TX.
UT Physicians Spine Clinic5420 West Loop S Ste 2100, Bellaire, TX 77401 Directions (713) 486-0910
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
I literally can’t say enough good things about Dr. Dodwad! He is an amazing surgeon & at no time did I feel any pressure from him to go through with a surgery! Quite the opposite, he provided me with all the information and encouraged me to do my own research! I am the type that wants multiple opinions but I had a lot of confidence in him and actually chose not to. I do not regret that decision in the slightest & he has changed my life so much. His bedside manner is impeccable & he is amazing at what he does. If you are looking for pain medication then you are definitely barking up the wrong tree but I had a major back surgery and was off all medication within two weeks! The only bad reviews I can see are him refusing surgery for those he felt weren’t candidates and I’ll happily take that to those too eager to cut on someone! I guarantee you will be happy with the care you receive from him and staff!
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Dodwad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dodwad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dodwad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dodwad has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dodwad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Dodwad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dodwad.
