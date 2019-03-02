Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nawaz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL.
Dr. Nawaz works at
Locations
Doctor's Office3800 N Wilke Rd, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Directions (847) 577-5099Monday10:30am - 5:30pmTuesday10:30am - 5:30pmWednesday10:30am - 5:30pmThursday10:30am - 5:30pmFriday10:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very helpful and actually listens to my problems! Fully fully would recommend Dr. Nawaz. He also truly cares and actually knows what he is doing.
About Dr. Shah Nawaz, MD
- Psychiatry
- English
- 1003856139
Education & Certifications
- Psychiatry
Dr. Nawaz works at
Dr. Nawaz has seen patients for Anxiety, ADHD and-or ADD and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nawaz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
