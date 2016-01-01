Dr. Shagufta Qazi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Qazi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shagufta Qazi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shagufta Qazi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Qazi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shagufta Qazi MD3655 Lomita Blvd Ste 414, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (424) 305-4169Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Qazi?
About Dr. Shagufta Qazi, MD
- Pediatrics
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1063574267
Education & Certifications
- KASHMIR UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Qazi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Qazi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Qazi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Qazi works at
Dr. Qazi speaks Hindi.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Qazi. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Qazi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Qazi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Qazi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.