Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD
Overview
Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Critical Care at Central Florida2501 N Orange Ave Ste 401, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (407) 303-7283
AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Winter Park1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 303-6729
Nanticoke Neurology1320 Middleford Rd Ste 202, Seaford, DE 19973 Directions (302) 628-4231
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor and neurologist. I saw him at WP Hospital when I was hospitalized. He was detail-oriented, highly logical, and examined the facts of my diagnosis and what I recounted rather than just prescribe lots of tests. He even stopped one additional test because it was superfluous. An incredible patient advocate inside the hospital that also helped me recover by diagnosing the right condition (btw, I'm better now and he was right).
About Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1962666941
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahmed speaks Bengali.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.
