Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE.

Dr. Ahmed works at Adventhealth Medical Group Critical Care At Central Florida in Orlando, FL with other offices in Winter Park, FL and Seaford, DE. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Critical Care at Central Florida
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 401, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-7283
  2. 2
    AdventHealth Medical Group Neurology at Winter Park
    1573 W Fairbanks Ave Ste 210, Winter Park, FL 32789 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 303-6729
  3. 3
    Nanticoke Neurology
    1320 Middleford Rd Ste 202, Seaford, DE 19973 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 628-4231

Experience & Treatment Frequency

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stroke
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 09, 2016
    An excellent doctor and neurologist. I saw him at WP Hospital when I was hospitalized. He was detail-oriented, highly logical, and examined the facts of my diagnosis and what I recounted rather than just prescribe lots of tests. He even stopped one additional test because it was superfluous. An incredible patient advocate inside the hospital that also helped me recover by diagnosing the right condition (btw, I'm better now and he was right).
    Michael — Mar 09, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD
    About Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Bengali
    • 1962666941
    Education & Certifications

    • ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
    • Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shafiuddin Ahmed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ahmed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ahmed has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ahmed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ahmed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahmed. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahmed.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahmed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahmed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

