Dr. Shafiq Khokhar, MD

Psychiatry
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shafiq Khokhar, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Ozone Park, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Quaid-E-Azam Mc and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center and Saint Charles Hospital.

Dr. Khokhar works at Universal Medical Care PC in Ozone Park, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Universal Medical Care PC
    9217 101st Ave, Ozone Park, NY 11416 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 845-6500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Medical Center
  • Saint Charles Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Binge Eating Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bulimia
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Conversion Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Hypochondriasis Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy for Crisis Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 30, 2017
    I have to disagree with Jennifer from South Ozone Parks' Statement! I would Definitely Refer others to Dr. Kokhar! It's Not The Most Fanciest Office, and This is coming from Me/a-Girl who's been to many different Psychiatrists/Offices; From The Fanciest To The Nastiest, and I have never felt more comfortable! The staff seem to get along with one another, as if they are family, which created a warm environment! My 1st Day Visiting Their Office: I Felt as if I was Part Of Their Family As-well!!!
    RACHEL S. in Ozone Park, NY — Jan 30, 2017
    About Dr. Shafiq Khokhar, MD

    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 34 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1871685495
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
    Internship
    • Creedmore Psych Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Quaid-E-Azam Mc
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shafiq Khokhar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khokhar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khokhar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khokhar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khokhar works at Universal Medical Care PC in Ozone Park, NY. View the full address on Dr. Khokhar’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Khokhar. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khokhar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khokhar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khokhar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

