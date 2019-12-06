Dr. Shafia Bhutto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhutto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shafia Bhutto, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shafia Bhutto, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis.
Mercy Hospital St Louis615 S New Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 251-8888
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had a very difficult pregnancy and Dr. Bhutto went out of her way to provide me with the best possible care. She is very professional and thorough. She was very helpful throughout my pregnancy and delivery and definitely puts her patients first! I highly recommend her Dr. Bhutto.
About Dr. Shafia Bhutto, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1982807335
Education & Certifications
- Dow Medical College, Dow University Of Health Sciences
Dr. Bhutto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhutto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhutto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhutto has seen patients for Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhutto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhutto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhutto.
