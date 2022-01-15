Dr. Shafi Wani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shafi Wani, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shafi Wani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University.
Locations
Shafi Wani MD PC2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 15H, Stony Brook, NY 11790 Directions (631) 689-3005
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor who listens and helps.
About Dr. Shafi Wani, MD
- Neurology
- 58 years of experience
- English
- 1114920436
Education & Certifications
- Ny Polyclinic School Hospital
- Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wani accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wani.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.