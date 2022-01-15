See All Neurologists in Stony Brook, NY
Dr. Shafi Wani, MD

Neurology
3 (26)
Accepting new patients
58 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Shafi Wani, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Stony Brook, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 58 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University.

Dr. Wani works at Shafi Wani MD PC in Stony Brook, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shafi Wani MD PC
    Shafi Wani MD PC
2500 Nesconset Hwy Bldg 15H, Stony Brook, NY 11790
(631) 689-3005

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Herniated Disc
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Shafi Wani, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 58 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1114920436
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ny Polyclinic School Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Government Medical College Jammu, Jammu University
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shafi Wani, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wani is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Wani has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Wani has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Wani. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wani.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Wani, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Wani appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

