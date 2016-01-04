Dr. Shafi Mohamed, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mohamed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shafi Mohamed, MD
Overview
Dr. Shafi Mohamed, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Capital Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare and United Regional Health Care System.
Locations
Ochsner Health Center - O'Neal16777 Medical Center Dr Fl 2, Baton Rouge, LA 70816 Directions (225) 761-5200
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare
- United Regional Health Care System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My name is James T. Ward, I am currently a patient of Dr. Mohamed. He and his staff are VERY Friendly, professional, and completely puts your mind at ease!
About Dr. Shafi Mohamed, MD
- General Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- DR. M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / STANLEY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mohamed has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mohamed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mohamed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mohamed has seen patients for Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm, Pleural Effusion and Port Placements or Replacements, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mohamed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mohamed speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Mohamed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mohamed.
