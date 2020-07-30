Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Geriatric Medicine Doctors
- CA
- Poway
- Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD
Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Poway, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido.
Dr. Khalid works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
San Diego Pain Consultants PC15725 Pomerado Rd Ste 105, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 485-7246
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Neck
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Coccygeal Pain
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
- View other providers who treat Adhesive Capsulitis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Injection
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hands
- View other providers who treat Plantar Fasciitis
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Achilles Tendinitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cystic Fibrosis
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Foot Sprain
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Hammer Toe
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Herpes Zoster Without Complication
- View other providers who treat Hidradenitis
- View other providers who treat Hip Sprain
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neck Muscle Strain
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polymyositis
- View other providers who treat Postherpetic Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Purpura
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Runner's Knee
- View other providers who treat Shingles
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Skin Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Khalid?
I’ve been to 3 other pain management specialists. Dr Khalid has been the most thorough and was the first to offer a therapy (Scrambler) that has been more helpful in relieving my pain than any other. He LISTENED to me and responded immediately if something could be improved. I would especially recommend seeing him to anyone diagnosed with CRPS. His staff is also wonderful. Very responsive and caring.
About Dr. Shafi Khalid, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Bengali
- 1750343760
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA AT LINCOLN
- Geriatric Medicine and Pain Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalid has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalid accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalid works at
Dr. Khalid has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Hernia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalid speaks Bengali.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalid. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.