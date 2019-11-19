Dr. Shafe Boles, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Boles is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shafe Boles, MD
Dr. Shafe Boles, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Owensboro, PSC
2831 New Hartford Rd, Owensboro, KY 42303
Hospital Affiliations
- Ohio County Hospital
- Owensboro Health Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Owensboro Community Health Network
- Passport Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I’ve been seeing Dr. Boles for over 15 years. He’s performed carpal tunnel release surgery on both my wrists without any complications either time. I’ve had several other orthopedic procedures done by several different surgeons in my life. Dr. Boles is one of the best. And he’s very relaxed and so easy to talk to.
About Dr. Shafe Boles, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1871596379
Education & Certifications
- SUNY Syracuse Upstate Med Univ
- Mount Carmel West Hospital
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- University Of Kentucky
- Hand Surgery
Dr. Boles has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Boles accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Boles has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Boles has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Boles on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Boles. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Boles.
