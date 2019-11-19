Overview

Dr. Shafe Boles, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Owensboro, KY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ohio County Hospital and Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.



Dr. Boles works at Advanced Center For Orthopedics & Sports Medicine in Owensboro, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Osteoarthritis of Hands along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.