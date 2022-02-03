Dr. Shae Datta, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Datta is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shae Datta, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shae Datta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in East Meadow, NY.
Dr. Datta works at
Locations
-
1
NYU Langone Ambulatory Care East Meadow1530 Front St, East Meadow, NY 11554 Directions (516) 324-7500Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Datta?
Dr. Datta is a specailist with concussions. It might be difficult to get an initial appointment, but ask to be put on a waiting list. She is WORTH the the wait. She is so attentive. She listens to what you have to say. If you need a question on "my chart", she quickly responds. I have been with her for over a year dealing with a concussion and having covid direcly after so she has been working with me on two counts. Dr. Datta will explain in detail what is happening to your brain often using a model and talking in ways you can understand. I cannot say enough about her. If you have had a concussion, Dr. Datta is the doctor you want to see.
About Dr. Shae Datta, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1720493141
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Datta has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Datta accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Datta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Datta works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Datta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Datta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Datta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Datta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.