Dr. Shady Henien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shady Henien, MD
Overview
Dr. Shady Henien, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Walton Beach, FL.
Dr. Henien works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Fort Walton Beach1032 Mar Walt Dr Unit 110, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547 Directions (850) 399-3533Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
-
2
Okaloosa Heart and Vascular Center - Crestview129 E Redstone Ave Ste A, Crestview, FL 32539 Directions (850) 399-3531Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Fort Walton-destin Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- HAP Insurance
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Henien?
No wait time. He reviewed my test, answered my questions and gave me the game plan on what to do next. I felt like for the first time I was finally being heard and getting something done for my problem! Thanks
About Dr. Shady Henien, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1760820930
Education & Certifications
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Henien has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Henien accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Henien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Henien works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Henien. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Henien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Henien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Henien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.